Why Gelane froze - Nhlavana

MALUMBO: Senate President Gelane Zwane

“Malumbo lawa”. These were the words of renowned traditional healer, Nhlavana Maseko.

“Malumbo lawa”.

These were the words of renowned traditional healer, Nhlavana Maseko.

This newspaper had sought his view on what befell the embattled Senate President Gelane Zwane on Friday during the official opening of parliament by His Majesty King Mswati III.

As per the procedure, the ‘Iron Lady,’ as Zwane is popularly known, was expected to deliver her speech before requesting the King to address the nation.

She could not go beyond the salutations on her speech that had also been signed off by the Prime Minister Dr Sibusiso Dlamini and Speaker Themba Msibi. She literally froze and her reaction to this was to express how disappointed she was. Zwane said the incident taught her that powers of darkness exist. Speaking to our sister newspaper Zwane said; “Even I was confused by what happened. I took the speech, opened to read it and you won’t believe it. The words just disappeared’’. She stressed that the powers of darkness were at play.

This newspaper consulted with Maseko to ascertain if Zwane’s suspicions hold water. The seasoned Maseko said what happened to Zwane was bad luck and advised the senate president to go consult with traditional healers and find out the real problem. “Malumbo lawa sisi, akahambe ayobuza kwezakhe,” he said, meaning this is bad luck and Zwane must consult with traditional healers to get solutions.

Maseko refused to explain any further saying Zwane would understand what he was saying. From the western side of things, a South African neurosurgeon Dr Lwazi Mkhize said it was possible for people who had undergone Zwane’s procedure to blackout or even have seizures. “It could have been a seizure but the problem is I don’t know the case first hand,” he said. Mkhize explained that seizures came in different forms. “You know the common cut ones but sometimes a person could just draw a blank and that is a seizure,” he said.

Mkhize said from the information he was being given, it was a seizure.

“However, I would have to examine the person and draw a conclusion from the results,” he said.

On Friday, while reading the salutations, Zwane was heard whispering to those next to her where the rest of her speech was, much to the amazement of all in attendance. She was given another copy but still the president couldn’t see the words. Speaker Themba Msibi came to her rescue and read the speech on her behalf.