 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home | NEWS | Why Gelane froze - Nhlavana
 
 

Why Gelane froze - Nhlavana

06/02/2017 03:00:00 By Lungelo Nkambule
image MALUMBO: Senate President Gelane Zwane

“Malumbo lawa”. These were the words of renowned traditional healer, Nhlavana Maseko.

“Malumbo lawa”.

These were the words of renowned traditional healer, Nhlavana Maseko.

This newspaper had sought his view on what befell the embattled Senate President Gelane Zwane on Friday during the official opening of parliament by His Majesty King Mswati III. 

As per the procedure, the ‘Iron Lady,’ as Zwane is popularly known, was expected to deliver her speech before requesting the King to address the nation.

She could not go beyond the salutations on her speech that had also been signed off by the Prime Minister Dr Sibusiso Dlamini and Speaker Themba Msibi.  She literally froze and her reaction to this was to express how disappointed she was. Zwane said the incident taught her that powers of darkness exist. Speaking to our sister newspaper Zwane said; “Even I was confused by what happened. I took the speech, opened to read it and you won’t believe it. The words just disappeared’’. She stressed that the powers of darkness were at play.

This newspaper consulted with Maseko to ascertain if Zwane’s suspicions hold water.  The seasoned Maseko said what happened to Zwane was bad luck and advised the senate president to go consult with traditional healers and find out the real problem. “Malumbo lawa sisi, akahambe ayobuza kwezakhe,” he said, meaning this is bad luck and Zwane must consult with traditional healers to get solutions.

Maseko refused to explain any further saying Zwane would understand what he was saying.  From the western side of things, a South African neurosurgeon Dr Lwazi Mkhize said it was possible for people who had undergone Zwane’s procedure to blackout or even have seizures.  “It could have been a seizure but the problem is I don’t know the case first hand,” he said.  Mkhize explained that seizures came in different forms.  “You know the common cut ones but sometimes a person could just draw a blank and that is a seizure,” he said. 

Mkhize said from the information  he was being given, it was a seizure. 

“However, I would have to examine the person and draw a conclusion from the results,” he said.

On Friday, while reading the salutations, Zwane was heard whispering to those next to her where the rest of her speech was, much to the amazement of all in attendance. She was given another copy but still the president couldn’t see the words. Speaker Themba Msibi came to her rescue and read the speech on her behalf. 

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
Teenager (19) dies committing abortion
Full story
Awaiting trial suspects try luck in army recruitment
Full story
Soldier cracks father’s skull with brick, breaks his arm with shovel
Full story
4 arrested for stealing a ‘Dubai’ at dealership
Full story
SD expecting E8 billion from SACU
Full story
Letter to Gelane
Full story
Furban’s Siya at TGH Comedy Show
Full story
Mvilas drops love single
Full story
ILLA PENBOY’S ‘BRAWAM’ LAUNCH SO ‘DZEBERETSE’
Full story
Swallows are not invincible – ‘Koki’
Full story
‘Fash’ tops scoring charts, E10 000 richer
Full story
It was a tough encounter - PM
Full story
Stand up for the Champs!!!
Full story
KING PRAISES ‘BIRDS’
Full story
Sivuno Milling opts to approach investors directly
Full story
Wood products exports up 82.2%
Full story
BANKS CREDIT EXTENSION SLOWS DOWN
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.