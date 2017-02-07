ILLA’S ‘ADVICE’ TO SANDS ON TIGI VIDEO 07/02/2017 03:08:00 By Phumelele Mkhonta “DOGS bark at moving cars and pee on parked ones so Sands should not stress when people ‘bark’ at him as that shows he’s doing something.

Rather he must move from glory to glory.”

These are words of advice rapper Illa Penboy had for Sands after the new ‘Tigi’ video was heavily criticised.

The rapper became a hit on Saturday after defending the newly released video, which was critiqued by an upcoming local musician called Abster. The 'This Year' artist stated he was disappointed by the video which premiered last Friday on SABC1's Live AMP.