 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home | NEWS | Newly-appointed High Court Judges get to work
 
 

Newly-appointed High Court Judges get to work

07/02/2017 03:00:00 By Sandile Nkambule

NEWLY appointed Judges of the High Court Doris Shabalala and Cyril Maphanga have hit the ground running as they have begun work.
The two  judges last Friday, did criminal and civil matters for the first time after being appointed by His Majesty almost two weeks ago.
This will ease the backlog of cases as there has been limited judges of the High Court as stated by Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Edgar Hillary when announcing the appointment of the judges.
The two were appointed together with Justice John Magagula at the High Court.
The first session of the High Court has already begun following the official opening last Monday.

click here for full edition

 

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
ILLA’S ‘ADVICE’ TO SANDS ON TIGI VIDEO
Full story
Newly-appointed High Court Judges get to work
Full story
Stick to original umhelwane - Princess Tsandzile
Full story
Buganu ceremony at Buhleni this weekend
Full story
Swazis trafficked to South Africa found
Full story
BEHAVIOUR OF A GUEST SPEAKER
Full story
Skeel impresses Swazis on SABC 2
Full story
Miss Cultural Heritage for global showpiece
Full story
We are ready for AS Vita – Leopard
Full story
‘Bomber’ watches AFCON final
Full story
‘Buffs’ face E10 000 fine for confronting referee
Full story
King’s passion for sports key – SNSRC
Full story
Swallows make E2.4M in 27 games
Full story
YETHEMBE FUEL HOPES TO OPEN FRANCHISES IN SD
Full story
BROAD MONEY INCREASES BY 4.2%
Full story
SNPF APPLAUDS KING’s RESOLVE ON MINING SAGA
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.