Newly-appointed High Court Judges get to work 07/02/2017 03:00:00 By Sandile Nkambule NEWLY appointed Judges of the High Court Doris Shabalala and Cyril Maphanga have hit the ground running as they have begun work.

The two judges last Friday, did criminal and civil matters for the first time after being appointed by His Majesty almost two weeks ago.

This will ease the backlog of cases as there has been limited judges of the High Court as stated by Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Edgar Hillary when announcing the appointment of the judges.

The two were appointed together with Justice John Magagula at the High Court.

The first session of the High Court has already begun following the official opening last Monday. click here for full edition