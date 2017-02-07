 
Stick to original umhelwane - Princess Tsandzile

07/02/2017 03:00:00 By Samukelisiwe Ginindza

Minister of Home Affairs Princess Tsandzile has urged Hhohho Lutsango to stick to the original umhelwane this weekend.
This will be during the annual Buganu ceremony to be held at Buhleni Royal Residence.
“Please refrain from using the silky umhelwane, even if it is of the same colour or pattern, we emphasise on neatness,” the minister said.
She urged the Hhohho Lutsango to wear orange (Kanga) Lihiya on Saturday and the red one on Sunday

