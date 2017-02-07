Buganu ceremony at Buhleni this weekend 07/02/2017 03:00:00 By Nozipho Sibiya THE first Buganu ceremony will be held at Buhleni Royal Residence in Northern Hhohho this coming weekend.

Lutsango has been summoned by His Majesty King Mswati III for the Buganu ceremony to be held from Friday to Sunday. According to an announcement aired on national radio on behalf of the leader of the Lutsango regiment, the women are expected to make their presentations at the Royal Residence on Friday with the main festivities, including singing and dancing on the second day (Saturday) click here for full edition