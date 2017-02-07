Swazis trafficked to South Africa found 07/02/2017 03:00:00 By Sifiso Nhlabatsi The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as The Hawks, rescued a number of Swazis who were trafficked to Madadeni area in the Republic where they were exploited as cheap labour.

Information gathered is that the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal Province rescued about 72 human trafficking victims that included a good number of Swazis.

Hawks Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, in a press statement, stated that 72 foreigners who were allegedly trafficked from Lesotho and Swaziland for labour exploitation in one of the factories in Newcastle were rescued by the Hawks.

Mhlongo stated that the Hawks received information about foreign nationals who were kept in a certain factory in the area, which is also known as 'Emadadeni'.