Government to sponsor 3 140 first year students 07/02/2017 03:00:00 By Mbono Mdluli A total of 3 140 first year tertiary students are to be sponsored by the government of this country in 2017/2018.

The government will be sponsoring the students through the ministry of labour and social security.

This includes students studying in eight tertiary institutions in the country.

This is according to information obtained from the acting Ministry of Labour and Social Security Principal Secretary (PS) Norman Gamedze. click here for full edition