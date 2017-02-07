DPM requests 20 per cent elderly grants increase 07/02/2017 03:00:00 By Gugu Simelane Elderly grants might be increased from E240 to E300 per month, something that shows a 20 per cent rise.

This is what has been requested by the DPM Paul Dlamini from the Minister of Finance Martin Dlamini.

The final raise on the elderly grants will be known before the end of February during the presentation of the national budget in parliament.

His Majesty King Mswati III on Friday announced during the official opening of the fourth session of the 10th Parliament, that elderly grants would be increased this year.