Minister Winnie summons SANU administration, SRC 08/02/2017 03:00:00 By Gugu Simelane MINISTER of Labour and Social Security Winnie Magagula has summoned the Southern African Nazarene University (SANU) administration following the class boycott by students which led to the closing of the university last Wednesday.

The minister had a meeting with the SANU Students Representative Council (SRC) from the faculties of health and Education to discuss their grievances. This comes after the students delivered a petition to the ministry of labour and social training last Wednesday, where they raised a number of grievances against the university's administration.