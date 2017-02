Conjoined twins out of hospital 08/02/2017 03:00:00 By Nozipho Sibiya The Swazi twins that were born conjoined have been discharged from the South African hospital where they were separated.

Director of Health Dr Vusi Magagula confirmed that the twins have been discharged from hospital.

“We are aware they have been discharged but for now we cannot tell the media when they will arrive in the country. We will release a press statement,’’ said Dr Magagula. click here for full edition