Judge Mpendulo gets Advocate Lucas Maziya 08/02/2017 03:00:00 By Sandile Nkambule Suspended Judge Mendulo Simelane has hired Advocate Lucas Maziya to defend him in his impeachment proceedings.

After being dumped by his lawyer Sipho Simelane last week, Judge Mpendulo sought the services of lawyer Ben J Simelane, who in turn instructed advocate Maziya.

This was yesterday disclosed by Maziya himself who appeared on behalf of the suspended judge when the impeachment proceedings were supposed to commence in the morning.