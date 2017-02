Buganu drinking spree ends deadly 08/02/2017 03:00:00 By Nozipho Sibiya A normal drinking session turned deadly on Sunday after an argument ensued between two friends at a homestead in Nhlambeni.

According to a reliable source, two men were enjoying buganu brew when an argument ensued. The time was around 6:30pm when the two were drinking at a certain Vilakati homestead. click here for full edition