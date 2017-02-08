E50 million suspects to know fate tomorrow 08/02/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Sandile Nkambule His Majesty King Mswati III’s speech from the Throne has been cited as one of the aggravating circumstances that the court has to consider in giving a custodial sentence to three E50 million convicts.

The crown, represented by prosecutor Macebo Nxumalo, submitted during mitigation by the three, that the King made it clear when officially opening the august House that corruption related cases are on the rise in the country so perpetrators should fry.