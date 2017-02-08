Ex-Prime Minister Sotsha Dlamini dies

LATE: Former Prime Minister Sotsha Dlamini.

As the country is still trying to come to terms with the unexpected death of former prime minister Obed Dlamini, another former PM, Sotsha Ernest Dlamini has died.

He was 76 years old.

Dlamini was the fifth prime minister of Swaziland and his office tenure lasted for only two years.

He worked at Hospital Hill from October 6, 1986 until 12 July 1989.

Dlamini succumbed to death yesterday morning after he slipped and fell at his home in Lushikishini.

He was certified dead at the Mankayane Government Hospital where his family rushed him after falling.

He was born on May 27, 1940 at Lushikishikini, Mankayane.

Dlamini was appointed head of government in 1986, just when the Liqoqo era came to an end and His Majesty King Mswati III had just ascended the throne.

He succeeded the late Prince Bhekimpi Dlamini, who was prime minister from March 24, 1983 until October, 06 1986.

After Dlamini (Sotsha), the King appointed the late Obed who took over office from July 12, 1986 up until October 25, 1993.

When the Swazi Observer team arrived at the former prime minister’ home at Lushikishikini yesterday, elders were not found, save for one of his daughters who only identified herself as LaDlamini.

unfortunate

She said it was unfortunate that the elders were not around as they would have divulged more information.

She however confirmed the death of her father and said the news of his passing was still fresh and that they are yet to meet as a family for further deliberations.

“For now, there is nothing much to say. I received a call from my mother in the morning telling me that my father slipped and fell when he was from the toilet. She told me the situation was bad and I had to come home. As we speak, we have just arrived from the hospital,” she said

She said Dlamini was not sick at all, but succumbed to death after the fall.

Before he was appointed prime minister, Dlamini worked as an assistant personnel manager at the Ubombo Ranches in 1986.

This was a promotion from the position of chief industrial relations officer which he held from 1984 until 1986.

Prior to joining Ubombo Ranches, he was employed by the Royal Swaziland Police Service where he was promoted from a constable to assistant commissioner in charge of the criminal investigations department.

After he was relieved of his duties as prime minister in 1989, it is said Dlamini considered himself still too young to retire from work and went to work at the Swaziland Milling in Manzini where he was in charge of security.

Though many felt this was a far cry from his previous employment, Dlamini was not moved, he carried on with his work until he retired. When he retired, Dlamini proceeded to his home and practised farming.

Dlamini’s cabinet term of office may have been short-lived, but the two years were marred by a political melodrama which is still seen as a transition period for the Swazi nation.

task

Dlamini had a mammoth task to lead government through the healing process. However, the 60 days detention dealt an indelible mark on his entire term.

It was during his term that journalists, Mashumi Thwala and Hanson Ngwenya were incarcerated at the Matsapha Central Prison for writing stories that were considered to be critical of the regime.

Though travelling overseas was uncommon during his term, Dlamini travelled the globe well, having been to China, USA and many other countries representing His Majesty.

Dlamini is survived by his wife, five daughters, two sons and five grandchildren.

His daughter described him as a loving father.