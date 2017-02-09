Fears of Asians dominating 2018 elections 09/02/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Sifiso Nhlabatsi As the country prepares itself for the 2018 elections, there are fears that Asians might occupy the political space by taking up parliamentary appointments.

Considering that reports show that there are more than 190 000 Asians in the country and some of them have even obtained citizenship and khontaed in the rural areas, the biggest worry among traditional authorities now is that Asians might go for parliament next year. This was revealed during the Manzini region chiefs consultative meeting where the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) enlightened chiefs on issues of civic and voter education. click here for full edition