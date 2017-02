King saddened by ex-PM’s death 09/02/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Gugu Simelane His Majesty King Mswati III and Indlovukazi have mourned the death of former Prime Minister Sotsha Dlamini.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister Dr Sibusiso Dlamini yesterday, he said it was with great sadness to learn of the passing away of the former premier, who was Swaziland’s prime minister from July 1986 up until November 1989. click here for full edition