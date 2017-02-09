Ministry fully behind schoolgirl joining army 09/02/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Mbono Mdluli The ministry of education and training is fully behind the schoolgirl who walked out of class and went for the army recruitment exercise at Matsanjeni North Inkhundla where she won herself a position to train as a soldier.

If anything, the ministry wishes the Mphundle High School pupil Nontsikelelo Shongwe all the best in her new career path.

Nontsikelelo shocked all and sundry when she abandoned class last Friday to endure the vigorous training exercises all aspirant soldiers are made to go through to win themselves limited spaces in the army. click here for full edition