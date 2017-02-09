Man who shot boy (4) in the head found guilty 09/02/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Sandile Nkambule A 55-year-old man who attempted to kill a four-year-old boy by blowing his brains off with a shot gun, has been found guilty by the High Court.

High Court Judge Sipho Nkosi convicted him according to his plea of guilt to the offence of attempted murder. Paulos Kutsemba shot the boy Salebona Matsenjwa with a 12-bore shot gun after the boy's grand- father had tried to prevent him form assaulting his (accused's) wife together with other neighbours.