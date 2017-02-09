Electricity goes up 15%

HIKE: SERA Chief Executive Officer Vusumuzi Mkhumane.

While the nation is still grappling with rocketing food prices, consumers will once again have to brace themselves for an electricity hike, effective from April 1.

This comes after the Swaziland Energy Regulatory Authority (SERA) granted the Swaziland Electricity Company (SEC) a multi-year average electricity tariff increase of 15 per cent for two consecutive years.

In simpler terms, the effected increase will see electricity now costing E1.45 per unit as opposed to the current cost of E1.26 per unit. This means from E100 you will get 69 units of electricity as opposed to the 89 units you are currently getting from the same E100.

But, SEC is yet to issue a new proper tariff structure.

The 15 per cent multi-year tariff increase for the 2017/18 and 2018/19 financial years, was announced by SERA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vusumuzi Mkhumane during a press conference held at the regulator’s boardroom yesterday.

In its proposal to the regulator, SEC had applied for an average increase of 20.19 per cent for each of the next two financial years, 2017/2018 and 2018/2019.

Mkhumane said the hike was based on written and oral submissions from various consumer groups and stakeholders as well as facts and evidence presented by SEC.

He said following the utility’s application, the SERA board met on January 20 and later agreed on the 15 per cent electricity hike after a thorough adjudication on the state of affairs.

Mkhumane revealed that SEC in terms of Section 5 (1) (F) of the Energy Regulatory Act, as read with Section 32 of the Electricity Act, together with Section 5 and 6 of the Tariff Methodology Regulations, undertook the tariff review process after receiving SEC’s request on November 1, 2016.

factors

He said a number of factors influenced the regulator to grant SEC the 15 per cent tariff increase.

He said SERA’s decision came after considering parameters such as the recent drought situation, which led to a shutdown of power generation stations, necessitating substantial imports of electricity from outside the country.

“Cash flow challenges were also considered. SEC was unable to implement a number of new projects in the financial year 2015/2016 and some of the projects were deferred to the financial year 2016/2017. Further, the need for the utility to implement projects geared towards local generation to reduce overreliance on imports,” said Mkhumane.

He further said the need for the utility to improve efficiency levels as well as implement cost cutting measures while anticipating growth in customer numbers in the next two financial years was one of the reasons that were considered on the electricity hike.

“The tariff methodology, which was approved by Parliament in 2012, said prices should be regulated in a manner that allows a licensee that operates efficiently to recover the full cost of its business activities, including a reasonable return on the capital invested in the business,” he explained.

incentives

Adding, he said: “It should also provide incentives for continued improvement of technical and economic efficiency with which services are provided. It should provide incentives for continued improvements of quality of supply while giving consumers proper signals regarding the costs that their consumption imposes on the business of the licensee.”

Mkhumane further stated that they also had to consider the fact that they must avoid discrimination between consumers and consumer categories.

He said, furthermore, the tariff methodology regulations requires the authority to hold public hearings at such venues and times considered appropriate to canvas the opinion of interested parties on the application for the tariff adjustment.

15% hike outrageous - Consumers

Consumers have come out guns blazing about the 15% electricity hike that will be effected from April 1.

Swaziland Consumer Association Chairman Bongani ‘Bhanyaza’ Mdluli said the hike is outrageous.

“The electricity hike that the regulator is imposing is too high, it is actually unheard off,” he said.

Mdluli said he still doesn’t understand why the regulator still continues with the countrywide exercise of taking submissions from the relevant stakeholders because they do not take the submissions into account when deciding on the final electricity hike.

“The increment of the electricity is baseless.

“The expenditure pattern is not explained. It is high time these baseless hikes are confronted. It is a pity that we do not have the right regulations to confront this,” he said.

On the issue of SERA not adhering to the mandatory 60 days notice rule, Mdluli said; “They are just taking advantage of the situation. Not adhering to rule is insolence’’.

Swaziland Water Services Corporation (SWSC) Public Affairs Manager Nomahlubi Matiwane said the 15% electricity hike will have a ripple effect on the corporation.

“We are one of the biggest consumers of electricity and tariff hike will have a bad impact on our operations,” she said.

...SERA fails to give consumers 60-day notice

SERA failed to comply with the mandatory 60 days notice to the electricity consumers.

By right, customers have to be given 60 full days notice on the upcoming electricity hike, but this time around it is not the case. Initially, the electricity hike was supposed to be announced last week to give the customers enough time to adapt to the hike, but it was postponed since the proposed hike had to be approved by Cabinet first hence the delay.

SERA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vusumuzi Mkhumane acknowledged the blunder and said the announcement of the electricity hike was a week late. He said last week, the regulator was still touching base with the relevant stakeholders to ensure that all parties would get a satisfactory output.

Mkhumane said as the regulator they have three critical customers, who include the utility which is the Swaziland Electricity Company (SEC), government and the domestic customers.

“In considering all the parties, the need to be cognisant of due care is applied, regulating brings an art in it. As the regulator we take full responsibility for the delay. We do understand that the issue of the 60 days notice is to give the consumer time to budget. It is regrettable that the 60 days’ will not be observed, however it is so critical that by April 1, the electricity hike resumes. The regulator is trying to create a win-win situation for everyone,” he said.

He said if the regulator had to delay the hike, it would mean the utility would be buying electricity at a higher price from ESKOM and selling at a lower price to its customers, since ESKOM is hiking its price in April.

He said the delay would mean a loss for one month to the utility.

“To that effect it also means that cash flow management becomes a challenge, projects would be delayed which equals to inefficiency, so that is why the April 1 will stand,” he said.