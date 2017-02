Pupils miss school as Mbuluzana River flooded 10/02/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Nozipho Sibiya THOUGH the rains experienced lately have brought relief to the country, it was the complete opposite yesterday for some pupils around Jubukweni who have to cross the Mbuluzana River to school.

Three schools from the area were affected by the overflowing river after Wednesday night’s heavy rainfall. The schools are Mahedleni Primary, Mbuluzi high and primary.

click here for full edition