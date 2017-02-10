Conjoined twins back home 10/02/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Samukelisiwe Ginindza THE conjoined twins who were successfully separated in South Africa returned to the country yesterday.

The twins,Uwenzile and UyihlelileSihlongonyanewere separated 20 days ago and are said to be doing well.They arrived through the Ngwenya Border Gate and were presented to the public for the first time at Mbabane Government Hospital, where they were met by doctors, Minister of Health Sibongile Ndlela-Simelane and Director of Health Dr Simon Zwane.

