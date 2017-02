King’s birthday celebrations in Siteki on April 24 10/02/2017 03:00:00 By Wonderboy Dlamini His Majesty King Mswati III’s birthday will be celebrated in Siteki on April 24, 2017.

This was announced by Minister of Home Affairs, Princess Tsandzile yesterday at the Lubombo regional administration offices.

The minister was reporting to the Lubombo RA Sylvia Mthethwa, Chiefs from all communities in the Lubombo region and other stakeholders.

