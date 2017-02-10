His Majesty appoints Chief Sifiso Khumalo Acting AG 10/02/2017 03:00:00 By Gugu Simelane His Majesty King Mswati III has appointed Chief Sifiso Mashampu Khumalo to the position of Acting Attorney General.

The appointment of Khumalo was confirmed by the Ministry of Justice Principal Secretary (PS) Lorraine Hlophe.

Chief Sifiso Khumalo held the position of Deputy Attorney General prior to the new appointment.

Khumalo was appointed into the position by His Majesty King Mswati III after the retirement of Sabelo Matsebula.

