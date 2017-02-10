 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home | NEWS | His Majesty appoints Chief Sifiso Khumalo Acting AG
 
 

His Majesty appoints Chief Sifiso Khumalo Acting AG

10/02/2017 03:00:00 By Gugu Simelane

His Majesty King Mswati III has appointed Chief Sifiso Mashampu Khumalo to the position of Acting Attorney General.
The appointment of Khumalo was confirmed by the Ministry of Justice Principal Secretary (PS) Lorraine Hlophe.
Chief Sifiso Khumalo held the position of Deputy Attorney General prior to the new appointment.
Khumalo was appointed into the position by His Majesty King Mswati III after the retirement of Sabelo Matsebula.


click here for full edition

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
 
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
Pupils miss school as Mbuluzana River flooded
Full story
Conjoined twins back home
Full story
King’s birthday celebrations in Siteki on April 24
Full story
His Majesty appoints Chief Sifiso Khumalo Acting AG
Full story
Runaway indumiso bus crashes in forest
Full story
Let the slain women remain dead, David Simelane free to cast his vote
Full story
15% hike simply cold-hearted!
Full story
DJ CROOKS VENTURES INTO ACTING
Full story
Schools keen on comedy lessons
Full story
SANDS ON CLUB 808 TONIGHT
Full story
Historic 98th position for Sihlangu in FIFA rankings
Full story
Mavikane appointed Darts Elections Electoral Officer
Full story
Matsapha Utd to flex muscles against Wanderers tonight
Full story
Cedric nabbed with dagga, fined E2 000
Full story
FA already looking beyond Orapa United
Full story
FISCAL SITUATION CHALLENGES 10% AGRIC BUDGET ALLOCATION
Full story
INFLATION LIKELY TO INCREASE
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.