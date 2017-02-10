Runaway indumiso bus crashes in forest 10/02/2017 03:00:00 By Sizwe Dlamini A bus driver and conductor are in critical condition at the Pigg’s Peak Government Hospital after their bus crashed into a tree after veering off the road due to it being slippery.

The bus, belonging to the Indumiso group that services the Pigg’s Peak- Manzini route via Buhleni, was involved in a horrific accident with six passengers on board early on Thursday morning.

The accident happened along the MR1 main road that runs from Motshane to Matsamo.

click here for full edition