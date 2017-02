Pupils watch as teachers trade punches in class 10/02/2017 03:00:00 By Phesheya Kunene PUPILS at Evangelical Primary had to shift their attention from books and watch as two teachers traded punches.

January 31, 2017 will forever linger on the minds of a couple of pupils at the Mbabane-based school as teachers, Estela Banda of Zimbabwe and Banele Dlamini, turned a classroom into a boxing ring.

The two female teachers gave pupils an awkward and disappointing welcome from the festive holidays.

click here for full edition