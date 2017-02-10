Three E50m convicts sent to jail, no fine

LAST WORDS: Ethel Duduzile Matsebula listening attentively during a conversation with a relative before she was taken to custody after sentencing.

The curtain finally fell for three convicts in the marathon E50 million trial, as they were slapped with the maximum sentence of 10 years in jail without an option of a fine.

Sebenzile Thango and Phindile Gwebu will be guests at His Majesty’s Correctional Services for a maximum 10 years.

Third accused Ethel Matsebula who was initially sentenced to six years will effectively spend four years after two years was suspended. She will do time for the involvement of her company in bribery.

The convicts had hoped to get away with fines but it was not to be.

However, immediately High Court Judge Nkululeko Hlophe pronounced the sentences, the three were seen stunned in shock.

Since it was obvious that the three were going to do time in jail, immediately after Judge Hlophe cited four cases of fraud involving Polycarp Dlamini the former CTA boss, Charles Myeza former MP, Thembela Simelane lawyer and Mphumelelo Mabuza who were all found guilty of fraud and given custodial sentences, the three were visibly seen in a very worrisome mood before the sentences were pronounced.

Judge Hlophe indicated that on counts three and four where the accused persons were found guilty of bribery involving E754 000, all three were sentenced to six years in prison two years of which was wholly suspended on condition that they are not found to have committed an offence of a similar nature.

On count five that involved fraud to the amount of E789 000, only Thango and Gwebu featured and they were both sentenced to six years in prison without a fine option, two of which was wholly suspended for a period of two years on the same condition that they are not found to have committed an offence of a similar nature.

On the last count which was count six involving fraud to the amount of E3 462 000 that featured only Gwebu and Thango, Judge Hlophe sentenced them to 10 years in prison each without an option of a fine.

This effectively means that Matsebula will spend only four years in prison.

Thango and Gwebu will do time for 10 years each. The sentences will run concurrently.

This brought the 10-year marathon trial of the E50 million capacity building exercise funds looting to an end.

During mitigation the accused persons pleaded with the court to exercise leniency in that a custodial sentence be not issued.

However, before passing sentence, Judge Hlophe observed that as much as the three were first offenders, and considering their age and remorse they had shown during the course of the trial, he would however not lose sight to the fact that the offence they were convicted of is of a serious nature, and had to consider the interest of society.

He said corruption and fraud cases have become prevalent and on the rise in the country hence the sentence he would impose was that which would serve as a deterrent to would be offenders.

The history of the E50m case

The three that were found guilty, Ethel Duduzile Matsebula, Sebenzile Thango, and Phindile Gwebu, had been initially charged with Channel S Director Qhawe Mamba, Phumelele Schools Director Sabelo Mavuso, Nonhlanhla Dlamini, and Tsembani Simelane.

All four were acquitted in December.

There were 12 accused persons in this case. They included, in the order of being accused, g deceased former Ministry of Finance Principal Secretary (PS) Musa Fakudze (Accused No. 1)

g Swazi Enterprises (Pty) Ltd (Accused No. 2)

gQhawe Mamba (Accused No. 3)

gSabelo Mavuso (Accused No. 4)

g Nonhlanhla Dlamini (Accused No. 5)

g Inhlava Consultancy (Pty) Ltd (Accused No. 6)

g Sebenzile Thango (Accused No. 7),

g Masima Consultancy (Pty) Ltd (Accused No. 8)

g Ethel Duduzile Matsebula (Accused No. 9) g Phindile Lokotfwako (Accused No. 10)

g Tsembani Simelane (Accused No. 11) and g Phindile Gwebu (Accused No. 12).

The accused were charged with six counts, four of which were of fraud and two were of bribery. In Count One, Accused No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, and 12 were suspected of fraud. They were said to have defrauded the treasury department by pretending that they were mandated to run the job creation project.

They also made the treasury officers believe they had a responsibility of committing E50 million of government funds to the project.

They are also said to have cunningly convinced workers from the now defunct ministry of enterprise and employment to sign the payment vouchers so that treasury officers could give them money. All these acts were committed in or about the period of November 2005 to March 2006. On the second count, the above-mentioned accused persons were also accused of fraud. They were accused of having lied to workers of the treasury department of the Government of Swaziland. They were accused of having told the workers that a company known as Swazi Enterprises (Pty) Ltd (Accused No. 2) had been registered according to the company laws of the country and had the capacity to conduct the capacity building exercise.

They were also accused of having failed to disclose the true state of affairs and induced, by misrepresentation, the treasury workers to pay E3 286 980.

At the time of commission of the said offence, it had been submitted that the company had not been registered and had no means of conducting the exercise.

On the third count, the sixth and seventh accused persons were accused of bribery.

They were accused of having corruptly offered Phindile Gwebu (Accused No. 12), a worker at the Treasury department, E754 000 as a reward for processing payments for the accused persons for the capacity building exercise within the job creation initiative.

On the fourth count, Gwebu, an accountant at the Treasury department, was accused of bribery in that she agreed to be paid E754 000 as a bribe from accused sixth and seventh.

On the fifth count, Accused No. 1, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, and 12 were accused of fraud.

They were accused of convincing Treasury workers that a capacity building training had taken place at Manzini North and Nkwene Constituencies (Tinkhundla).

They were said to have done this knowing very well that such had not taken place. E880 400 was lost as a result.

On the last count, Accused No. 1, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, and 12 were accused of fraud.

They are said to have told the Treasury workers that they had conducted training at Ludzeludze and Mkhiweni Constituencies. They are said to have done this when they knew that no such training had taken place.

This is said to have led to a loss of E3 462 000. All these acts are said to have happened from November 2005 to March 2006.