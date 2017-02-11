 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home | NEWS | Trafficked Swazis: 28 rescued, on placement programme in SA
 
 

Trafficked Swazis: 28 rescued, on placement programme in SA

11/02/2017 03:00:00 By Sicelo Maziya

Government has come out to state that 28 Swazis have been identified as having been rescued in neighbouring South Africa after being trafficked to that country.
They have since been put on a placement programme.
A total of 72 women were found in a textile factory in Newcastle this week.
The victims are believed to have been smuggled into South Africa from Swaziland and Lesotho last Friday. The factory has since been closed and five people have been arrested.

click here for full edition

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
Well-known pastor catches wife, socialite pants down
Full story
MTN PAID MILLIONS FOR EMPTY 4G
Full story
Trafficked Swazis: 28 rescued, on placement programme in SA
Full story
‘Arrest PS Madlopha for dvuladvula contempt’
Full story
Business, labour, economists blast SERA on 15 hike
Full story
Do not be too ambitious in business
Full story
DO YOU TRUST YOUR PARTNER IN THE COMPANY OF the opposite sex?
Full story
IT’S TIME YOUR MAJESTY
Full story
‘WORSHIP ENCOUNTER’ ARTISTS
Full story
Sponsors pour in for comedy festival
Full story
TWO IS BETTER THAN ONE
Full story
FA promises to dig deeper to assist CAF envoys
Full story
Go and devour AS Vita- NATCOM urges Leopard
Full story
‘Birds’ supporters predict a 2-0 score
Full story
Nine schools get sport kits from Imbube Marathon sponsors
Full story
Leopard get E75 000 boost from Nedbank
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.