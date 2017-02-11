Trafficked Swazis: 28 rescued, on placement programme in SA 11/02/2017 03:00:00 By Sicelo Maziya Government has come out to state that 28 Swazis have been identified as having been rescued in neighbouring South Africa after being trafficked to that country.

They have since been put on a placement programme.

A total of 72 women were found in a textile factory in Newcastle this week.

The victims are believed to have been smuggled into South Africa from Swaziland and Lesotho last Friday. The factory has since been closed and five people have been arrested.