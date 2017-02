‘Arrest PS Madlopha for dvuladvula contempt’ 11/02/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Sandile Nkambule In the latest developments in the urgent application moved by the Swaziland National Association of Teachers (SNAT) against Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service and the Minister, Lawyer Sabelo Masuku called for the arrest of PS Evart Madlopha and the minister for contempt of court charges.

Minister Owen Nxumalo is the Public Service Minister while Evart Madlopha is the Principal Secretary. click here for full edition