POLICE MOURN EX-PM SOTSHA 11/02/2017 03:00:00 By Bodwa Mbingo The police have mourned the death of former Prime Minister Sotsha Dlamini, who also once served in the service as an Assistant Commissioner.

As a police officer, the deceased was described as having been instrumental in nurturing a lot of officers some of whom have even retired.

The police yesterday joined the Swazi nation in mourning the passing of the former PM, who joined politics after an illustrious service at the RSP spanning 25 years (1963 - 1988). click here for full edition