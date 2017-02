Law Society welcomes Sifiso Khumalo’s Acting appointment 11/02/2017 03:00:00 By Alec Lushaba The Law Society of Swaziland welcomes with open arms, the appointment of Deputy Attorney General Sifiso Khumalo as the Acting Attorney General until further notice.

His Majesty the King appointed Chief Sifiso Mashampu Khumalo as the acting Attorney General on Wednesday following the elevation of former Attorney General Majahenkhaba Dlamini into the Supreme Court bench recently. click here for full edition