MTN PAID MILLIONS FOR EMPTY 4G 11/02/2017 03:01:00 By Bodwa Mbingo Swazi MTN is reported to have paid millions of Emalangeni for a 4G Network licence. 4G licence is an upgrade from the 3G network and comes with promises of supersonic surfing speed.

However, seven months down the line there is no speed, despite numerous billboards encouraging customers to upgrade their SIM cards to 4G.

4G LTE aims to offer users faster, more reliable mobile broadband internet for devices like smart-phones, tablets and laptops. click here for full edition