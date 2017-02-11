Well-known pastor catches wife, socialite pants down

Confirmed: Chief Police Information and Communication Officer Khulani Mamba.

The good and the bad occur to just any person – even the men of the cloth.

A well-known pastor had to seek the intervention of the police after he red-handedly caught his wife half naked in a car and in the company of a male companion at their home on Thursday.

What made matters even worse for the man of God was that his wife’s male companion, a well-known socialite, threatened him with a gun when he confronted them about what they were doing in such an uncompromising situation.

The pastor was left dumb-founded when the socialite threatened to shoot him on the spot if he interrogated them any further. That was before he then sped off leaving behind the bewildered pastor and his ashamed wife.

It is gathered that when the pastor confronted the wife about the incident, he told him that the socialite, with whom she once had a relationship with, was forcing himself unto her. This incident is said to have happened at the pastor’s home as the Man of God came home and walked in on the two half dressed.

What was said to have infuriated the pastor was that if it were true that the socialite was forcing himself unto his wife, why didn’t she raise an alarm with neighbours.

Still baffled by what had just be fallen him, the respected pastor drove straight to the police station together with his wife to report his ordeal. They were attended on arrival and then transferred to the domestic violence department where they were engaged at length about what really transpired. The pastor, his wife and the socialite will not be revealed for now as no case was opened and none of them will therefore appear before court.

Information gathered by the Observer on Saturday, can reveal that even if the two were just sitting in the car, what raised eyebrows was that they were half naked. Chief Police Information and Communication Officer (PICO) Khulani Mamba when reached could only confirm that the embattled couple did visit the police station to report a certain matter, but the police are still doing their investigations.

He could not, however, confirm if a case was opened by the bemused pastor.

“Yes something to that effect did occur, but the police are still doing their investigations on the matter,” said Mamba briefly. The pastor when reached on the matter firmly said what happened between “me and my wife was off-record”.

But seeing that the story was getting bigger, he decided to visit this newspaper in the company of his wife, where he put a strong face denying that the story of catching his wife in a compromising situation did happen. When he was asked why he visited the police if nothing serious had happened between the two of them, the pastor said they had gone there for counseling on a serious family matter.

“I just cannot discuss this matter. What is of paramount importance is that I have not opened a case against my wife or anyone, so as far as I’m concerned what you are asking about didn’t happen.

“At the police station my wife and I had gone for counselling. Yes, we do have issues and that is why we went for counselling,” he said quite unconvincingly.

He said after counselling and given various options, they decided to go back home where they prayed and embraced each other. “Any story that suggests that I caught my wife in a compromising situation is lies and hell bent to divide us. We have our issues, but they are no different from the rest of other families. Can we be left in peace,” the pastor pleaded.

The newspaper sources were adamant that the incident happened and he confessed it to the people he met for counseling.

The newspaper sources in the matter are credible and we have no reason to doubt their story even at the face of denial by the pastor, who told reporters one thing and confessed the same to the other parties where he sort assistance. It is said that the pastor and his wife even visited one of the senior princes who happens to be the cousin of the well known socialite.