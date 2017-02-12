If this number calls you, do not receive it! 12/02/2017 03:00:00 By Mlondi Mpanza Have you been called by this number; +2482654201? do not receive the call!

This is a stern warning that has been issued both by the Royal Swaziland Police and Swazi MTN after mobile phone users have been bothered by the number over the past couple of weeks.

Most users have been discovering missed calls from this strange number allegedly from Seychelles with the purpose of the call still not identified.

However, the Chief Police Public Information and Communication Officer (PICO) Khulani Mamba believes that this is one of the many scams to steal the public’s information such as bank account details in order to defraud them.

"We strongly warn the public against taking calls from this number, we think it's one of those Nigerian scams and people should not entertain it," said Mamba.