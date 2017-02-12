 
Gelane antics disappointing - Parliamentarians

12/02/2017 03:00:00 By Mlondi Mpanza

The expectation during Parliament opening is that the Senate President Gelane Zwane makes remarks that would give a state of parliament report, and then invite the Head of State to deliver the speech from the Throne.
However,  that has not been the case; and for the third year running, the senate president appears to be upstaging the King whose remarks are expected to give direction to the nation.
This has not gone unnoticed as parliamentarians  shared their disappointment with Zwane, whom they have reportedly engaged on a number of occasions about upstaging the Head of State.

