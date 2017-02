E330 million Mbabane Govt Hospital construction mystery 12/02/2017 03:00:00 BY THEMBEKA DLAMINI The awarding of the construction of the referral and emergency complex at the Mbabane Government Hospital to a Joint Venture (JV) between Roots Construction and Du Van has raised more questions than answers.

Stefanutti Stocks had initially been given the intent to award offer, which was then rescinded, without justification.