'We were not trafficked!' The women showing their travel documents which they said have always been in their possession. However, at the moment, they are unable to leave the place of safety in Pinetown. Some of the Swazi's who were alleged to have been trafficked into South Africa have come out to explain their side of the story and refuted that they were kept in the neighbouring country against their will by their employer. "You remember how you guys wrote about Swazis leaving the country for South Africa for several months after the loss of AGOA? Why is it surprising to you now to know that there were Swazis living in South African textile firms?" one of the alleged victims asked. She was referring to reports by media houses in 2014 where there were articles of Swazis who lost their jobs during the discontinuation of the AGOA who periodically left the country for Newcastle and Lesotho. According to the reports, they left in kombis which left from the post office in Manzini headed to Newcastle or Maseru where some of their Oriental bosses relocated to. The young woman said she was disappointed that they had lost their livelihood after rumour mongering peddled by people who failed to understand the terms and conditions of their work. “I have been working here for over three years without a problem earning more than what I could dream of back home looking at the fact that all I know is operating a sewing machine,” one woman said on Friday. She revealed that the 72 worked at a textile firm called Newrider which was situated at Mabhodini near NCP (cement factory) in Newcastle. Initially, reports were to the effect that 28 Swazis were trafficked into South Africa, but she clarified that there were 32 Swazis in the group rounded up by the Hawks who were acting on a tip off. She said she was part of the people who left the country willingly in 2014 when the country lost AGOA. AGOA is the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), the United States Trade Act, enacted on 18 May 2000 as Public Law 106 of the 200th Congress. The legislation significantly enhances market access to the US for qualifying Sub-Saharan African (SSA) countries. The legislation significantly enhances market access to the US for qualifying Sub-Saharan African (SSA) countries. “I worked in Kasumi Apparels, a part of Texray Group Swaziland and even though I was not retrenched like those who lost their job during the loss of AGOA. “I left when I found out that people got paid almost double in South Africa,” she said. She explained she was called by one of the former managers of Texray who was in the electrical department. “The wife worked for Kasumi apparels while the husband worked for Texray,” she said adding how she used to know both of them while they worked in the country and then joined the oriental couple in South Africa. “I got paid according to the work done just as it happened in Swaziland, just that the rate was higher,” she said. “On a good week as a machinist, we got paid up to E1 200 whereas some very lousy weeks gave us E500, even then, it was because of lower production,” she said. Home She stated over and above the accommodation they received, they were allowed to keep their travel documents at all times as they would have to return home on a monthly basis in order to renew their days. “We get 30 days at the border and have to return at the end of every month to get an additional 30 days,” she said adding, “They told me about the conditions and that they would provide me with accommodation and I agreed because back home I was struggling to make a living out of the money I got paid.” She revealed how she left and was soon earning up to E1 200 per week as opposed to getting that in about two weeks of work. “We were 32 and those who complained were those who arrived about two weeks before the drama started,” she said of the period prior to their being rounded up by the police who investigated a case of trafficking. “The new group of people were brought in by a Swazi supervisor who seemingly failed to inform them of the conditions,” she said adding how they left the country without any money for transport and more to feed themselves during the first month. “Siyamsola Nomsa Vilakati (We blame Nomsa Vilakati) for all this,” she said bitterly adding how they were now being held against their will as witnesses. How they were discovered According to some of the Swazis who worked in the textile firm where 72 trafficked people were discovered in Newcastle, they had been working under the radar for three years. “The last 10 arrived about two weeks before the Hawks arrived. They were seemingly not properly informed of the working conditions and they arrived at the firm’s expense,” a witness said. She explained that the 10 were ‘headhunted’ as they were recognised to be looking for jobs after facing (a term used in textile firms for jobseekers who stand at company gates and look for jobs and wait to be called in to do work according to requirements for the day or week) for some time. She said they were recruited by one Swazi woman who has contacts at different factories and they proceeded to go to Newcastle. “These people did not have money to travel to Newcastle and their fare was paid by the textile firm. When they arrived, they did not have money for food, so when they got paid, the money advanced to them was deducted from their pay and they then reported the matter to the police after discovering that they were paid lower than their expectations,” the witness said. She said she was not aware of people having their travel documents confiscated because she always had hers in her possession. “I assume they were paid less because their job was to just check the clothes made which is lower rated than us machinists as they got a maximum of E500 per week,” the witness said adding how their advance on food was first deducted prior to payments. She said on seeing that they were paid less than the expected amount, the women then resorted to reporting the matter to the police. Four camps of detention for ‘trafficked’ Swazis and Basotho The 72 allegedly trafficked Swazis and Lesotho nationals have been moved from Newcastle and placed in four different places of ‘safety’ in Durban and Pinetown. According to some of the Swazis who were contacted, they were placed in different camps after allegedly being first placed at a juvenile centre in Newcastle. “We are now in Pinetown and separated from the group which joined us about two weeks before the Hawks pounced on the textile firm we worked in,” one of the groups revealed. She said all they wished to do was to return home as they had obligations such as providing for their families. “Our parents and children expect money at the end of the month and we cannot do anything now that we have been ‘arrested’,” she said. She explained that she termed their accommodation as arrest due to their inability to leave at will. Conditions of ‘camps’ where rescued women were kept “One of us contacted Mduduzi ‘Magawugawu’ Simelane because we were worried about the place we were staying in and we wanted to go home,” the women who are in one of the camps said. Describing it, they said the werey fed baked foods in different form day in day out, “Sifuna lipalishi tsine, hhayi lentfo yakolo,” one of the women said. She said they were used to eating porridge or rice according to what they preferred with meat and or vegetables. “Right now its bread and jam, bread and sour milk, bread and soup and we are tired,” they said collectively over the phone. They said they were not allowed to leave the gate of their residence. “We are locked within the gate and cant venture into the street despite assurances that we are not detained,” they said. Attempts at contacting them on Thursday hit a snag as the contact number was unavailable for the better part of the late afternoon and night. It was only at around lunch time on Friday a WhatsApp text sent at 5pm on Thursday sent by the women revealed that their cellular phones were taken away at 4pm daily. “We are not allowed to communicate after 4pm as they take our phones,” one of the women stated. She further revealed how they were only allowed to watch television between 7pm and 9pm, “Thereafter it is lights out and we are locked in only to have doors to the yard opened in the morning,” she said. locked She relented that they were given their travel documents which were useless as they were locked in the yard. When requested to provide proof that they were locked in at 15:52 on Friday, the women responded, “We will send you pictures tomorrow because we now have to hand in our phones,” they said. They had previously been able to send pictures of their travelling documents as well as the food they said they were tired of. “We don’t have all our belongings here as we left the factory during the raid. We were only able to take only clothes with us,” the women alleged. Even then, some of their belongings were left at the juvenile centre where they were first detained. “We were requested to write down the list of belongings we left behind and are worried that we will lose them in the end,” they said.