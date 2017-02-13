Mjingo high new streaming policy slammed 13/02/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Nozipho Sibiya PARENTS and guardians of pupils at Mjingo High have slammed the admission policy introduced by the school for Form Four pupils.

The situation stems from a complaint made by a parent, whose child had been denied a choice to pursue her favourite subjects in Form Four, and was forced on another class, which offers totally different subjects.

According to some parents who approached The Swazi Observer offices, they are not happy with the streaming policy.

