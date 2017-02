SANU re-opens on Wednesday 13/02/2017 03:00:00 By Sifiso Nhlabatsi AFTER abruptly closing the university following a class boycott, the Swaziland African Nazarene University (SANU) has called for students to go back to class.

Students have been informed through an e-memorandum issued by the Registrar to return to class. According to the memo, students are expected to be back tomorrow and classes will resume on Wednesday.

