Montigny mourns death of 5 employees in one weekend 13/02/2017 03:00:00 By Lungelo Nkambule MONTIGNY Swaziland is still reeling from the shock of losing five of its staff members in one weekend.

The tragedy befell the company last weekend as the five all died in different scenarios whilst another was reported to be in a coma.

The five, who were all employees of Gundane and sons a company contracted by Montigny, all succumbed to death the previous weekend.

click here for full edition