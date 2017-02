How we were trafficked to South Africa - Victim 13/02/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Nozipho Sibiya One of the trafficked Swazis has come out to relate how the life changing ordeal unfolded.

*Hloniphile Masango agrees that not everyone used the formal exit point at Sicunusa border post. She said some had travelling documents while most did not. This occured last October, she says.

The only thing they had in common was the desire to work. They were promised a land of milk and honey.

click here for full edition