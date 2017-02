Hot, very hot week with rain predicted 13/02/2017 03:00:00 By Nozipho Sibiya Swazi Met forecasters said temperatures will be hot in the Highveld and very hot in the Lowveld with chances of rain this week.

Mbabane’s maximum temperatures as from today to Thursday would be 27, 25, 26 and 24 respectively.

“There will be occasional rain throughout the week and fog at places otherwise cloudy with sunny intervals and cool but warm to hot in the Lowveld. Rainfall is possible in the afternoons,’’ they said.

