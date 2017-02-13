Trafficked Swazis escape, re-arrested in SA

Some of the trafficked illegal immigrants including Swazis were re-arrested after a failed attempt to escape from the custody of South African police who rescued them from their captors.

After being informed that they will not be deported to their respective countries anytime soon as was expected, the concerned illegal immigrants are said to have tried to escape while they were being transported by the SA Home Affairs department.

They had been informed that it would take some time to sort out issues of having them returned back to their respective countries.

Kwazulu Natal South African Police Service Colonel, Thembeka Mbhele stated that last Monday, about eight people escaped from a vehicle transporting the illegal immigrants.

She said the vehicle belonged to the the home affairs department. Mbhele said the aim by the department was to eventually deport these people to their countries as they were in South Africa illegally.

“While the vehicle made its way to the turn-off at Lions River - the driver noticed people jumping off the vehicle," she said.

Hawks Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo who is leading the investigations informed the South African press that it is not clear if the workers will be deported immediately. "We are now working together with the department of social development as well as home affairs in terms of assisting the victims. The immigrants are currently being kept at a place of safety,’’ Mhlongo stated.

Such a statement has raised concerns on the trafficked illegal immigrants who thought that since they were with the police, they would be sent back home.

Mhlongo said the victims including the 28 trafficked Swazis will not be deported the country anytime soon as they are now part and parcel of a human trafficking case which is pending in court. Five people have been arrested in connection with trafficking Swazis to South Africa together with other Sotho nationals. they were due back in court last Friday after 72 illegal foreign nationals were rescued from a textile factory in Newcastle.

A victim who was able to communicate with Gospel artist Mduduzi ‘Gawzela’ Simelane requested the well known star to use his influence to rescue them and get the victims safely deported back into the country. It has been reported that the victims were made to record statements with the police. It is alleged that there are other areas where Swazis are working for very low wages in South African Textile firms. It is further alleged that the same problem exists in the Kokstad area and in Greenstone area. Upon learning about the Newcastle incident, the South African Clothing and Textile Union (Sactwu) said that this was just a tip of the iceberg. The union called on officials to carry out a thorough investigation into human trafficking for labour exploitation in KwaZulu-Natal factories.