Digital parking coming to Mbabane 14/02/2017 03:00:00 By Gugu Simelane WITH the country moving towards attaining first world status, the Municipal Council of Mbabane will soon be rolling out digital parking in the capital city next week.

Municipal Council of Mbabane Public Relations Officer Lucky Tsabedze said the digital parking was more advanced and efficient than the previous system used. "With the digital parking, for instance, when a driver pays for two hours parking space at Gwamile Street and doesn't use up all the allocated time but instead uses only up an hour, they can still use the remaining hour at Dzeliwe Street on the same day," he said.