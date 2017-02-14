 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home | NEWS | 3 000 jobs up for grabs for youth at statistics
 
 

3 000 jobs up for grabs for youth at statistics

14/02/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Sizwe Dlamini

 ABOUT 3 000 jobs are up for grabs for young people as government prepares to conduct the 2017 national population and housing census.
The exciting news was revealed by Director at Central Statistics office Amos Zwane who stated that the jobs would require healthy young people.
The announcement was made in front of 120 Hhohho chiefs and traditional leaders, including  Regional Administrator Prince Tshekedi and  Regional Secretary Sibusiso Dlamini at the Gobolondlo hall yesterday.

click here for full edition

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
Ngwenya ‘terrorists’ fined E17 000 for robbery
Full story
Digital parking coming to Mbabane
Full story
3 000 jobs up for grabs for youth at statistics
Full story
SANU students disappointed at Winnie
Full story
SEC’s tariff 3rd cheapest in SADC
Full story
REKINDLING LOVE
Full story
RESPECTFUL LEADERS GET RESPECTED
Full story
DR MALINGA TO HEADLINE INTERNATIONAL CONDOM DAY
Full story
SANDS FINALLY SPEAKS ON ‘YAKHO YINI’ SAGA
Full story
PM TO GRACE SWAMA AWARDS LAUNCH
Full story
Defending champions ‘Buffs’ lose first match
Full story
Fluctuating entry fees for ‘Birds’ fans in Francistown
Full story
‘Weslians’ fans demand reinstatement of axed foreigners
Full story
‘Bull’ MC reshuffle, Musa replaces Litchfield
Full story
‘Sikhali’ likely to feature in return leg
Full story
IREA congratulates country’s renewable energy ambition
Full story
T-Bills discount rates on a steady increase
Full story
‘ONLY LOCAL ELECTRICITY GENERATION CAN RESCUE CONSUMERS’
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.