3 000 jobs up for grabs for youth at statistics 14/02/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Sizwe Dlamini ABOUT 3 000 jobs are up for grabs for young people as government prepares to conduct the 2017 national population and housing census.

The exciting news was revealed by Director at Central Statistics office Amos Zwane who stated that the jobs would require healthy young people.

The announcement was made in front of 120 Hhohho chiefs and traditional leaders, including Regional Administrator Prince Tshekedi and Regional Secretary Sibusiso Dlamini at the Gobolondlo hall yesterday.