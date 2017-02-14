SANU students disappointed at Winnie 14/02/2017 03:00:00 By Gugu Simelane SOUTHERN African Nazarene University (SANU) students said they were very disappointed at the ministry of labour and social security after what they call a fruitless meeting last Wednesday.

The ministry headed by Winnie Magagula had invited SANU Student Representative Council (SRC) executive from the faculty of health sciences and the faculty of education to meet them over grievances that were contained in a petition they had delivered to the ministry on February 2.

SANU SRC General Secretary Tiger Nxumalo said to top it all the SANU administration was not present at the meeting as the ministry had promised.