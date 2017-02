SEC’s tariff 3rd cheapest in SADC 14/02/2017 03:00:00 By Gugu Simelane The Swaziland Electricity Company’s (SEC) tariff is the third cheapest amongst the South African Development Community (SADC) countries.

This is according to Regional Electricity Regulators Association of Southern Africa (RERA).

However, SEC will increase its tariff by 15 per cent as granted by the regulator. click here for full edition