WARNING! Cyclone Dineo might hit country Thursday

THE nation is in the grip of wild weather frenzy with strong winds, rainfall and a possible Cyclone Dineo on the way on Thursday, around mid-day.

Thus far, the Swaziland Meteorological Service is monitoring a situation in the Mozambique Channel where there is a development of a tropical depression weather system.

Addressing the media during a press conference at the meteorology department yesterday, Director at the Swazi Met Duduzile Nhlengethwa-Masina said the system has the potential to become severe as it may impact over some parts of the country, especially, the north and eastern side later in the week.

She said currently, conditions in the Mozambique Channel are favourable for the growth and intensification of tropical lows that may deepen to become tropical cyclones.

Since the cyclone is still 1 000 km away from the nearest border of the country to Mozambique, it is still at an alert stage.

“We would like to let the nation know that this situation might change, it might not be as strong and it might be strong, however, we prefer that the nation is alert of the dangers posed, should it hit the country at its wake,” the director clarified.

According to Swazi Met, cyclone Dineo comes a season after Carlos that affected the ocean east of Madagascar last week.

The current storm is expected to follow a south westerly track over the next few days, whilst intensifying to reach severe tropical storm (89-117 km/hr) tomorrow in the morning.

It is expected to move southwards along the coastline of southern Mozambique.

destructive

“From Wednesday to Friday and when it is expected to make landfall in the region of southern Mozambique, bringing heavy rains that may lead to localised flooding and strong destructive winds to the sub-region. Since Swaziland is bordering south of Mozambique, there is a very high possibility of being affected, especially the northern and eastern parts, if the current projections remain on track, regarding intensification of the system,” Masina added.

...expect strong winds, heavy rains - Swazi Meteorological

Cyclone Dineo threatens the country not just with heavy rain but strong winds too.

According to the forecasters, Dineo will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the southern and northern parts of the country on Thursday mostly in the afternoon, as it moves further inland.

“There would be occasional rain and fog at places, otherwise it would be cloudy with sunny intervals and cool but warm to hot in the Lowveld. Heavy falls are possible in the afternoon,” said the forecaster.

While Dineo will weaken as it interacts with land, there will still be dangerous conditions for some.

The area most susceptible to Dineo’s heaviest rain will lay along the path of the cyclone as it tracks inland, which includes Lomahasha, Big Bend and Matsamo.

Significant flash flooding could unfold for communities and along streams and small rivers.

Totals of 50 km/hr winds and high rainfall patterns will be common across the eastern and northern parts of Swaziland.

“We have to note that land falling tropical systems begin to weaken, lose strength and decay once over the land due to unavailability of energy provided by the warm ocean. It is expected then to dissipate within 36-48 hours of moving inland,” said the forecaster.

Swazi Met closely monitoring

The Swaziland Meteorological Service has assured the nation that they will be giving them the heads up about the situation every three hours.

According to the forecast’s desk, the situation can change to anything from now on, which is why they will be keeping an eye of the cyclone’s route and updating the nation every three hours.

“We will continue to monitor and give necessary advisories and warning on any development of this weather system,” the director said.

She further urged the nation to not panic about the situation but be alert of the dangers coming at the wake of a cyclone.

What is a cyclone?

Tropical Cyclones are low pressure systems which develop in the tropics, in the southern hemisphere. They are sufficiently intense to produce sustained gale force winds of at least 63 km/h on average that rotates in clockwise circulations.

The severe tropical cyclone is also known as a Hurricane or Typhoon.

How is a cyclone formed?

A cyclone is formed when a warm temperature of the sea reaches a threshold level and the wind structure is rising.

In other words, TC’s derive their energy from the warm tropical oceans and do not form unless the sea-surface temperature is above 26.5°C. However, once formed, they can persist at lower temperatures and dissipate over land or colder oceans.

There are four stages that form a cyclone which include:

1. Formative Stage

2. Immature Cyclone

3. Mature Cyclone

4. Decay stage

The precautionary warning of cyclones is usually made during the formative stages.

Then, if necessary, an evacuation will take place during the immature stages.

The most dangerous stage is the mature progress, where the cyclone reaches the peak limit of its strength and can cause the most damage. Finally, the cyclone will ease into the decay stage and dissipate.

How to be safe

during a cyclone

n If requested by local authorities, collect children from school or childcare centre and go home.

n Park vehicles under solid shelter (hand brake on and in gear).

n Put wooden or plastic outdoor furniture in your pool or inside with other loose items.

n Close shutters or board-up or heavily tape all windows. Draw curtains and lock doors.

n Pack an evacuation kit of warm clothes, essential medications, baby formula, nappies, valuables, important papers, photos and mementos in waterproof bags to be taken with your emergency kit. Large/heavy valuables could be protected in a strong cupboard.

n Remain indoors (with your pets). Stay tuned to your local radio/TV for further information.

n Disconnect all electrical appliances. Listen to your battery radio for updates.

n Stay inside and shelter {well clear of windows) in the strongest part of the building, i.e. cellar, internal hallway or bathroom. Keep evacuation and emergency kits with you.

n If the building starts to break up, protect yourself with mattresses, rugs or blankets under a strong table or bench or hold onto a solid fixture, e.g. a water pipe.

n Beware the calm 'eye'. If the wind drops, don't assume the cyclone is over; violent winds will soon resume from another direction. Wait for the official 'all clear'.

n If driving, stop (handbrake on and in gear) - but well away from trees, power lines and streams. Stay in the vehicle.

(Sourced from the net).