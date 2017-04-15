PM launches Financial Sector Development Plan (FSDIP) 15/04/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Manqoba Makhubu As a response to numerous headwinds facing the financial sector, the country has officially launched the Financial Sector Development Plan (FSDIP).

The FSDIP provides the vision and direction for financial sector development and the pathway to reach the ultimate goals of economic growth and poverty reduction.

The one of a kind FSDIP which most business principals concurred to was launched by Prime Minister Dr. Sibusiso Dlamini on Thursday at the Royal Swazi Sun Convention Centre in Ezulwini.

The plan, which is already being implemented, is a three year strategy document (2017-2019).

Speaking during the official launch of the FSDIP, Central Bank of Swaziland (CBS) Governor Majozi Sithole said a number of institutions including the CBS, Ministry of Finance, Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Micro Finance Unit (MFU) were involved in the formulation of the plan which dates back to 2014. click here for full edition