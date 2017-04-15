Test for HIV – Traditional healer-cum-pastor tells his patients 15/04/2017 03:00:00 By Ackel Zwane KaBhudla renowned traditional healer who doubles up as a pastor, Julius Ndlovu encourages his patients to go for the HIV test and know the results before treatment can resume.

This state of affairs is a result of extensive consultations among practitioners and their patients after it was observed that most patients were more comfortable confiding their statuses with traditional healers than they were with conventional medical practitioners such as doctors and nurses. Each time Ndlovu demands to know the HIV status of his patients they do not hesitate but simply come forward if not outrightly volunteer without being asked by the healer.