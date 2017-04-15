 
Tongues already wagging ahead of cop promotions outcomes

15/04/2017 03:00:00 By Sicelo Maziya

Controversy awaits the yet to be announced Royal Swaziland Police promotions as it will spark another debate as one female officer based in Manzini is in line for promotion. The female officer is alleged to have a cozy relationship with one of the most senior police officers at police headquarters.
The female officer was allowed to appear before the promotions board yet she did not have a good record from all the stations she had been posted to.
Police officers are not happy because the female officer is not even ashamed to tell other officers that she will make it to the list of promoted officers. The officer is not embarrassed to talk about having a relationship with the senior officer at headquarters, say disgruntled colleagues. 
Officers who spoke on condition of anonymity said “it is demoralising to see such an officer behave in this manner and be afforded a chance to the promotions board with dismissible offences hanging in her record, worst of all her misdemeanours  were regarded as in-house issues”.

